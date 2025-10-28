Report finds lakes aren't shielded from microplastics

When measuring public health threats, researchers say microplastics have jumped to the top of the list.

New samples from a citizen science effort in Minnesota show these tiny particles are present in dozens of waterways. The advocacy group Environment Minnesota, part of the Public Interest Network, teamed up with volunteers to collect samples from 41 lakes, rivers, and streams. All but one were analyzed, with detections confirmed across the board.

Scientists are learning more about how the fragments, from larger plastic items which break down over time, enter the environment and what the health risks are.

Katelynn Rolfes, conservation advocate for Environment Minnesota, said the study's results make it clear freshwater sources are not immune.

"There are microplastics found in our food and in our bodies even," Rolfes pointed out. "Now we know that they have been found in 40 lakes across the state and likely exist in many, many, many more."

The project tested four types of microplastics, including fibers from clothing and textiles and film used in plastic bags and flexible packaging. Of them, fibers were detected in all 40 of the positive samples.

The report noted volunteers saw no apparent signs of waste surrounding the waterways in question, underscoring fears society's heavy reliance on plastics results in these particles appearing almost everywhere.

University of Minnesota experts are also investigating the link between microplastics and lakes. For water recreation, they said it is unlikely to cause major health problems if only skin exposure is involved. But they point to broader concerns being examined when contaminants make their way inside the body. Rolfes agreed with researchers who stressed it is something for the public to take seriously.

"Microplastic pollution is not an 'over there' problem. It's a 'right here' problem," Rolfes asserted. "We don't have the luxury of carrying a 'not in my backyard' attitude about the pollutant."

Environment Minnesota called on local governments and state policymakers to adopt measures to deter companies from mass-producing items containing plastic. Cities around the country are looking to modernize their wastewater treatment systems to achieve better results in stopping the flow of this type of pollution, a recommendation also listed in the report.