Advanced Snowmobile event brings collegiate engineering challenge to Eagle River

College students from across the northern U.S. will put their snowmobiles to the test this week in Eagle River.

The derby track is hosting the inaugural Advance Snowmobile event.

Students from nine colleges were challenged with improving snowmobiles in a way that makes them either more fuel efficient, quieter, or otherwise more environmentally friendly.

“The noise and emissions are one of the predominant things that make landowners object to snowmobiles being on their land,” said co-organizer Peter Jensen. “We're trying to fix that because we recognize that it's a fun sport, and it's really important to the economy in the Northwoods.”

The snowmobiles will be put through various challenges like cold starts and endurance runs.

Jensen says a similar competition in the past has led to changes currently used in snowmobiles.

“They get much better fuel economy. They're not nearly as smoky, so they're more pleasant to be around. They are in alignment with the modern technology that gives them the ability to start and run much, much better, and much more in comparison to the automobiles you're driving today,” said Jensen.

The public is invited to see the acceleration event Monday, February 9 starting at 6:00 p.m.

It’s free to attend at the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River.

The Advance Snowmobile event runs through Thursday.

