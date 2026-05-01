Will our wet April lead to more mosquitoes this summer? Maybe.

Mosquitoes love wet, warm climates and we’ve certainly gotten the wet part of the equation so far this spring.

April brought more than six inches of precipitation to the Rhinelander area, nearly three times the average. Statewide there was major flooding.

But does that mean we’re going to be spending the summer swatting mosquitoes? The answer is… maybe.

“It's not sort of easy calculus to figure out exactly what's going to happen,” said Lyric Bartholomay, a professor of parasitology and vector biology in the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin—Madison.

Bartholomay says sometimes heavy rains and flooding can wash mosquitoes away and sometimes it can create more mosquito habitat.

Temperature is also a big factor. The cooler temps and frosts we’ve been experiencing this week aren’t good for mosquitoes and is helpful for preventing early hatchings.

Bartholomay says right now, it's just too early to tell.

“Typically, what we would see is that the numbers of mosquitoes that are out and really bothering people would be starting to ramp up in mid-June, say, and July, then they start to taper off,” said Bartholomay. “These weird weather conditions can change the timing of that, and they can change the intensity of it.”

Impact of climate change

The Northwoods will likely experience more of that shift in timing and intensity as the climate changes.

“It's a hard frost that kind of stops mosquito activity, and maybe your listeners know or have witnessed that the hard frost date keeps shifting,” she said. “As that date shifts, then the concerns about mosquitoes will linger longer into the fall, and again start sooner in the spring.”

Climate change could also move some of the 50 or so mosquito species in Wisconsin to the north and bring in new ones from the south.

Mosquito-borne illness

If this year continues in its soggy nature and wet get more mosquitoes, it doesn’t necessarily increase the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus. Research has found drought years tend to lead to an increase in cases.

“We get like a crowding effect of animals looking for water and mosquitoes breeding in nasty water. Then you get the kind of perfect combination for the amplification of West Nile Virus,” said Bartholomay. “Then when the birds fly away, then the mosquitoes start feeding on people, and then a lot of people get infected.”

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Prevention is key

You can help reduce mosquitoes in your yard by reducing their chances of breeding. That means draining anything that leads to standing water.

Mosquitoes only need a small amount of water to breed, so it is important to remove all standing water from air conditioning units, tires, tarps, wheelbarrows, or other household items.

Wearing long sleeves, pants, head nets, or applying repellant are some of the best ways to prevent bites.

There are ranges of repellants from botanical to DEET and ones that go on your skin to those that should only be applied to your clothes. You can learn more about different kinds and their most effective use here.

“I think back to the point of feeling empowered to protect yourself. Check out those resources and make a decision that's right for you and your family and then use the repellent, as the label says,” said Bartholomay.

