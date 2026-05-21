Composting lab established in Stevens Point

The Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology (WIST), in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will open its new state-of-the-art Compostability Testing Laboratory in the Waste Education Center.

State and federal funding helped with the creation of this new laboratory, which is only one of two academic labs approved to certify products for compostability.

“Takes you through the whole testing process, from start to finish of packaging materials. To make sure they are safe, to make sure they can go into a composting environment. That then enables us to divert valuable material away from landfill and to beneficial reuse as compost,” said Paul Fowler, Director of WIST.

The lab will test things like paper cups and plates, as well as some plastics.

“Testing of things like biodegradation, disintegration, and plant growth trials,” said Fowler.

This lab is not necessarily a classroom for UWSP students, but is available for those looking for a career in related fields.