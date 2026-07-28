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Public gets opportunity to see how lake research is done in the Northwoods

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 28, 2026 at 7:11 AM CDT
UW Madison Center for Limnology website

A lot of science takes place in the Northwoods.

U.W. Madison’s Trout Lake Station plans to let people get a closer look.

An open house will take place at the research facility in Boulder Junction Friday, July 31st, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Trout Lake Station is a lake ecology research station on the South side of Trout Lake in Vilas County.

“We are so excited for our students and crews to share stories of their experiences and research all about WATER!” said Gretchen Gerrish, station director. “Nearly everyone in this state lives within some distance of a lake. Whether you fish every weekend or visit once a summer,  lake science is truly a science for everyone.”

They’ll have booths about invasive plants, fishing technology, water quality and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

Trout Lake Station is a lake ecology research station operated by the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Center for Limnology.

For more than 100 years, Trout Lake Station has supported students and scientists who ask and answer questions that help us protect, enjoy, and understand lakes.

For more information, visit their homepage.
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Energy & Environment Trout LakeTrout Lake Research Stationuw-madison trout lake stationlakesAquatic InvasivesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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