Community effort seeks to keep kids fed during the summer months

Every Thursday for the next few weeks families across the Northwoods have access to a bit of extra food to take home.

Four groups uniting for one purpose. The YMCA, Rhinelander Area Food Pantry, the Library, and UW Extension all teamed up for the fourth annual Hodag Food Wagon.

Organizers say the goal is increase access to food, and decrease the stigma for families who need help.

No sign ups are needed and the no questions asked policy allows for those that need it a helping hand.

Abbie Cline, YMCA of the Northwoods, said, “We all have challenges in our life, everybody faces some sort of challenge at some point, and it should not be 'oh you're facing a challenge, poor you', it should be 'let me help you'.”

Courtney Smith, Rhinelander Area Food Pantry, continued, “We have a lot of families that are employed they're running smoothly all year long, and summer comes and then they're facing the increased cost of child care.”

The program is especially important for kids that rely on free or reduced price lunches which most times aren't available during summer break.

This is a community driven event from funds to volunteering.

To get involved monetarily or voluntarily reach out to either the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry or the YMCA of the Northwoods.