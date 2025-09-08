Hanson’s Garden Village to host ‘Pasture walk’ for people to learn more about pasture-raised cows

Hanson’s Garden Village in Rhinelander has expanded its operations beyond a typical garden center.

In addition to the wide variety of annual and perennial plants, it offers classes, there’s u-pick Aronia and chokeberries, and in the last several years they’ve been selling beef from the Highland cattle raised on the property.

Co-owner of the family-run business Brent Hanson says the grass-fed beef operation fits in well with everything else the business offers.

“One day, it kind of struck me like I've got this extra land, and there's grass out there, and I'm mowing it, you know, I'm burning fuel to mow it. Why don't I just put some animals out there that we can harvest the meat from. So that was the start of it,” said Hanson.

The cattle are pasture raised on the Hanson’s property, sent out for butchering, and then the meat is returned to Hanson’s to be sold.

Hanson says they’ve had to make a few tweaks—like giving them salt blocks and bringing in hay bales during the winter months—but for the most part he’s says it’s been fairly low-input to maintain the cattle.

“If there was a real production problem or some other need to keep the animals happy and healthy, we would do it,” said Hanson. “I don't see going out there and tweaking every little, tiny thing. I like a much more natural, self-sustaining, I guess, sort of a program as much as I can.”

Hanson hopes to inspire others in the area start similar operations.

Hanson’s Garden Village in conjunction with Golden Sands RC&D, GrassWorks, and the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department is hosting pasture walk this Wednesday, September 10th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

People will get a chance to learn about what Hanson grows in the pasture for the cattle, how the operation works, and learn more about where their food comes from.

“I would love to see some of these hobby farmers that have the option to buy land close by, maybe to expand to where they can do more than just feed their own family, but maybe supply some other family besides them, because, again, I'm all for local food production,” said Hanson.

The event is free. There will also be some speakers to talk about other aspects of agriculture like beekeeping and dairy goats.

Register at: www.goldensandsrcd.org/events or for more information email: Grazing@GoldenSandsRCD.org

