Growers encourage buying Wisconsin potatoes

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation in potato production. But too many of them are headed out of state.

That's why grabbing a bag of local potatoes does more than just fill your dinner plate.

Wisconsin actually has a lot of potato farms.

"We have about 100 growers in the state that produce about 63 thousand acres annually. That production puts the state as the 3rd largest potato producing state in the nation," says Dana Rady, Director of Promotions, Communications, and Consumer Education at the Wisconsin Potatoes & Vegetable Growers Association.

However, a lot of those potatoes head out of state.

So the Wisconsin potato and vegetable growing association is asking people to look before they buy.

"We have a seal that is Wisconsin healthy grown. So when you're shopping you can look for that," says Rady.

They say supporting local growers - allows for a lower carbon footprint.

If you buy potatoes from a few miles away instead of those out west - it'll make less of an impact on the earth.

"So that means that you're getting a fresher product and that translates into higher levels of sustainability because there's less waste," says Rady.

According to the association, choosing Wisconsin potatoes nourishes the community environmentally, economically and socially.

So the next time you're at the grocery store, you may want to consider checking the label - to see if it's one of the potatoes - grown right here in Wisconsin.

