November FoodShare benefits delayed as federal government shutdown continues

As the federal government shutdown carries on, concern grows for FoodShare recipients.

It’s a 100% federal government funded program that helps feed people in low-income jobs or that are on a fixed income.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that because of the shutdown November benefits will be delayed, warning that benefits might not be available next month.

The Lakeland Pantry in Arbor Vitae has had 140 new households sign up so far this year. They serve as many 3,000 people each month.

Director Lorna Springate expects that number will grow if the federal government shutdown continues and FoodShare benefits are delayed next month.

“Especially up in this area, there's just so much, I guess you would say the working poor,” said Springate. “They're working but they can't make ends meet, so when something like this gets taken away, or the possibility of being taken away. That hurts the whole community.”

Pantry Board Chairman Bill Olmsted agrees they’re all but guaranteed to see an increase in need.

The big question for them is how many of those newcomers will be permanent.

“Where we're seeing the biggest increase is in working families. We have a dramatic increase in the number of children that we're servicing on a on a biweekly basis,” said Olmsted. As WXPR has previously reported, other pantries like the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry have seen a similar increase in the types of people needing their services.

Olmsted says the Lakeland Pantry has been able to meet this increased demand and will continue to, but they have had to make some changes including modifying their purchasing process and limiting certain quantities of items to people.

“It's not a question of any given moment having enough food on hand. It's just the long-term effect that this is going to cause,” said Olmsted.

Feeding America is encouraging FoodShare participants to stretch their current benefits where possible. DHS said FoodShare members may want to use their benefits to stock up on food before the end of October.

Recipients should make sure their contact information is up to date with the State of Wisconsin to ensure they’re receiving updates.

Springate stresses that FoodShare is not being cancelled.

“I think the most important message is just letting them know that we're here for them like any other pantry in the area,” said Springate.

Olmsted says one of the best ways people can support the Lakeland Pantry is with monetary donations.

More than15,000 residents in this region received FoodShare benefits as of last month, according to DHS numbers.

People can call 211 to find out about other sources of food assistance in the area.

Feed Our Rural Kids along with the Social Service Department in Oneida and Vilas County created a family food helpline. You can find the local food resource locator online or call 888-479-3675 to talk with someone about locally available food support programs.