FORK and Northwoods Children’s Museum pair up to help feed kids

Feed Our Rural Kids and the Northwoods Children’s Museum in Eagle River are working together to ensure children have food.

The museum is the location of one FORK’s 12 pantries.

The pantries are typically a cabinet with several shelves that are regularly stocked by volunteers.

There’s no registration and requirements to take food from them.

Most of the FORK pantries are in schools or community centers.

“What it does is it just provides different hours than the school is available, or that the Sayner Community Building is available, or wherever that our other pantries are. It provides choice and convenience,” said Perry Pokrandt, FORK President.

To celebrate the opening this pantry, the Children’s Museum is offering a carton of Kemp’s Chocolate Milk during the month of November.

The donation of that milk was made possible through Kemps Giving Cow program, and Trig’s Food and Drug in Eagle River.

“Even if you don't go to the Children's Museum in terms of paying for entry, you can simply step into the FORK Pantry and grab a chocolate milk or whatever your family may need,” said Pokrandt.

Pokrandt encourages anyone in need to use their pantries located throughout Vilas and Oneida Counties.

