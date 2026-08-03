Feed Our Rural Kids fundraises for nutritional support programs

Roughly 19% of children and teens under 18 in Vilas County are considered food insecure.

That means those kids don’t always know where their next meal is coming from.

Feed Our Rural Kids, or FORK, works to support those children within the Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Phelps School Districts.

FORK President Perry Pokrandt says family budgets are being squeezed right now by rising costs.

“We see a growing number of families looking for just a little bit of a helping hand," said Pokrandt. "It's harder for those who want to donate because of the uncertainty, and yet there's more demand.”

FORK’s Cash For Kids Fundraiser is ongoing through the month of August. It’s the non-profit’s largest fundraising of the year.

This year, they’re aiming to raise $30,000.

The money support all of FORK's nutritional support programs including FORK Cares, FORK NOW, FORK Extra, the 12 FORK Pantry locations, as well as supporting FORK’s Family Food Helpline

The fundraiser is a collaborative effort of all the Eagle River financial institutions, as well as Forward Bank in St. Germain and Three Lakes.

People can donate in person to this effort at Nicolet National Bank, Associated Bank, Ripco Credit Union, People’s State Bank, Incredible Bank, Great North Bank, and BMO Harris Bank all of Eagle River. As well as FORWARD Bank locations in Three Lakes and St. Germain.

Donations can also be made online, or checks can be mailed to: CashFORKids, 4887 Echo Ridge Dr., Eagle River, WI 54521.

“If you knew that a specific child who lived next door was hungry, wouldn't you give? Wouldn't you buy them some food to eat?" said Pokrandt. "The answer to that is almost always yes. The reality is there are kids next door. You just don't know it."

Tied to the Cash for Kids fundraiser is the Pirates for Kids event at Pirates Hideaway on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pirates Hideaway in Eagle River.

Proceeds from the pirate ship cruise that evening will go to FORK. A portion of food and drink sales will also go to the organization.