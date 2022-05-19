Donated breast milk always a need

With the ongoing baby formula shortage leaving parents scrambling, one area hospital said they may have a way to help.

Donated breast milk can go a long way, with officials at Aspirus even referring to it as 'liquid gold'.

The milk bank at Aspirus takes screened donated breastmilk and ships it to 'Mothers Milk Bank' where it is pasteurized and sold to hospitals and neonatal intensive care units nationwide.

Officials called the donated milk a lifesaver.

"Milk banks are always looking for milk that's for sure, because there are medically fragile infants across the country that really need that liquid gold as we call it." said Chris Bletsoe, a Care Coordination Navigator at Aspirus Women's Health.

For families who need it, the breastmilk can be purchased with a doctor's prescription.

For those who want to donate milk, contact the Mothers Milk Bank headquarters to get medically screened.