Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic now offering COVID vaccines to children as young as 6 months old

There are now more options for parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic Health Systems are now vaccinating everyone 6 months and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 17 granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years, as well as to Moderna's vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years.

The Pfizer vaccine is three doses. The first two are given 21 days apart. The third is given at least 56 days after the second.

The Moderna vaccine is two doses given 28 days apart.

For parents and guardians trying to schedule a vaccination appointment for their child, Aspirus says they should call he Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454.

For adults looking to get the vaccine or boosters, Aspirus recommends scheduling an appointment through the MyAspirus app or the patient portal at myaspirus.org.

Marshfield Clinic says people can schedule appointments by submitting an online request form or by calling 1-877-998-0880.

You can also use vaccine.gov to find a vaccine provider near you.

