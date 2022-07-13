© 2022 WXPR
Health

Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
stethoscope-g1fd91604e_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

A Wisconsin doctor has purchased two clinical buildings in northern Illinois where he plans to offer abortion pills as early as this week at one location and surgical abortions within six months at the other site.

The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights last month.

That led abortion providers in Wisconsin to stop the procedures while the courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning most abortions stands.

Abortion remains legal in Illinois. Dr. Dennis Christensen, of Madison, says he is part of a group trying to revive abortion services in Rockford, Illinois, in part to accommodate women from Wisconsin.

