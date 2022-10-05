New program seeks to improve healthcare workforce

With demand for health care increasing and several thousand positions across the state unfilled, UW Health is hoping to fill those needs.

It announced Tuesday Wisconsin Medicine will help launch and expand on existing programs through "a significant donation" from Epic, based out of Verona.

The funding will help expand efforts to fill entry-level positions like nurses' assistants.

UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan says students coming through the newest program will receive financial help and be considered employed at UW Health through their training.

"This is at a critical point and it was critical before the pandemic; it is far more critical now. So all of us have to do what we can to build up that workforce," Kaplan added.

One of the focuses will be addressing the needs of historically marginalized communities.

There is expected to be a nationwide shortage of more than three million health care positions in the next four years.