Marshfield Clinic to participate in Lyme disease vaccine trial

There is not currently an approved vaccine you can take to prevent Lyme disease, but Marshfield Clinic is inviting people to be part of a global study that could create one.

The study is being run by Pfizer, and Marshfield Clinic is the only institution in the Midwest offering the opportunity to be part of it.

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transferred from tick bites.

Their study is looking for people who live in or frequently visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks, and anyone five years old or older is eligible.

It does not cost anything to be part of the study and you do not need to be insured.

The clinical trial process is expected to last two and a half years.

