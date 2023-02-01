Wisconsin DHS updates vaccine requirements for children in care centers and schools

Meningitis and whooping cough immunizations are now being added to the list of required vaccines for children in care centers and schools in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services announced the changes Wednesday.

The change also includes allowing exceptions to the chickenpox vaccine requirement only if the child’s case has been confirmed by a qualified healthcare provider.

The previously required vaccinations are still in place.

The existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons are also still available.

There is no requirement for seasonal flu or COVID vaccinations, but they are recommended.

You can find a full list of changes on the DHS website.

“Each of these vaccines is already recommended for children, and today’s update improves that protection. Parents who choose to keep their children up to date on vaccinations are not only protecting their own child’s health but are making a choice that protects the people who live and work in their communities,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge in a statement. “Vaccines are safe and effective and are one the strongest tools we have to prevent getting sick from diseases. Some diseases can be deadly, especially to young children. DHS encourages all parents to work with their child’s health care provider to ensure their child is up to date on immunizations.”

Requirements for childcare centers are effective immediately.

Requirements for school-age children will go into effect at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

The updates come as Wisconsin has seen a decline in childhood vaccinations throughout the pandemic.

Roughly 89% of students meet the minimum immunization requirements. That’s a 3% decrease from the previous year.

Parents and guardians can call 211 with help finding a local provider or clinic, or Vaccines for Children program provider. The Vaccines for Children program provides no or low-cost vaccines for those who are eligible. Any Wisconsin parent or guardian who has questions about their child’s vaccination record can contact their child’s primary doctor, health care provider, community clinic, local or Tribal health department, or check online through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.