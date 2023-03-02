Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line tries new ways to help

A program in the Badger State is aiming to change how difficult it can be to stop smoking.

The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line is adding new benefits for those looking to quit tobacco or nicotine. They're offering free calls and texting to live quit coaches.

Chris Hollenback with the tobacco quit line said whoever calls, will get a real person on the other line, often someone who's been through it themselves. They're hoping to make a difference and save lives.

"Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable disease and death," said Hollenback. "About 15% of Wisconsinites, or about 870,000 people still use tobacco products."

The quit line is also doing more than opening up their phone lines, but offering a program to get eight weeks of nicotine patches, gum, or throat lozenges.

For those looking to use the tip like, call 800-QUIT-NOW, and for teen vapers, they can text 'READY' to 34191.