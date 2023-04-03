100 mile walking challenge in the Northwoods

A community wide initiative to encourage movement when the weather warms up is back for a third year.

The 100 mile walk campaign is a challenge for anyone in the Rhinelander community to take on.

The goal is simple: walk 100 miles in seven weeks.

It's all self-recorded. Participants can spread it out between days wherever they want.

Organizers said it's a great way to help people get out of the house and into the community.

"It brings the community together, it's something to strive for, and it really gets the participants and the community members outside and enjoying the fresh air and the nature of the Northwoods area," said Mike Cheslock, Community Education Coordinator, School District of Rhinelander.

The challenge goes from April 17th through June 4th.

All participants need to do is keep track of their distance and log their miles.

Completed sheets can be emailed to organizers.

There will be a prize drawing for those who complete the 100 miles.