Program to raise awareness about sexual assault

The Women's Community in Wausau has been a safe haven for victims of sexual assault for several years, and now they're holding seminars to encourage others to share their stories.

The seminars are free and open to the public, and are being held at NTC. People can go and hear real stories from survivors of sexual assault, and have a safe space to share their own experiences.

One of the speakers, Author Nathan Spiteri, was a victim of sexual assault at a young age, and members of the Women's Community tell me they hope his story can help others.

Lane Lines with the Women's Community's Sexual Assault Victim Services, said, "April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so we're trying to bring more awareness and education to our community about that. There's also, I think, a lot of stigma around sexual assault in general, but especially with male victims."

He says that he hopes that a male guest speaker will encourage other men to come forward with their experiences, and that the door is always open at the Women's Community for all victims.