ADRC of Oneida County restarts Northwoods Memory Café in Rhinelander

The Aging and Disability Resources Center of Oneida County wants to make sure there’s a comfortable space for people experiencing memory loss and their caregivers.

It’s bringing back the Northwoods Memory Café.

The café took a three-year hiatus when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“Just in my position and meeting people and them coming to ask me, ‘What is there for us?’ And there being almost nothing is really what sparked the interest and desire to get this back up and running,” said Danielle Przyblyski. She’s a dementia care specialist and ADRC specialist at the ADRC of Oneida County.

Przyblyski says the Memory Café is really just a social gathering.

It’s a place where people who are experiencing the early stages of dementia, mild memory loss, or mild cognitive impairment and their caregiver can come.

It allows them to socialize without judgment.

“I meet with family members and just individuals themselves who are beginning to have memory loss. It’s just the fear of going out. You never know the unexpected of what someone with memory loss may say or do,” said Pryzblyski. “They themselves may know they’re starting to have troubles with their memory, their language, or judgment. It’s just really easy to be isolated and just to close in and not reach out and not have connections in the community.”

Pryzbliyski wants to make sure people have a connection to the community and don’t become isolated.

The Memory Café meets the first Thursday of each month from 10:30 to noon at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rhinelander.

The next one is on May 4th.

Przyblyski says you can call the ADRC of Oneida County so they have an idea of how many people will be coming, but it’s not required. The number is 715-369-6170.

Przyblyski also wants to remind people it’s for people and their caregivers or loved ones. It’s not a respite care event.