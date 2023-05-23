Aspirus focuses on social determinants during mental health month

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis you can call 988 for support.

At least one in 10 children and teens are experiencing depression so severe that it’s impairing their ability to function at home, school, or work.

A report from the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health shows increasing rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide among kids and teens.

Aspirus Social Worker Debbie Merkel calls it a crisis.

“Now we are in a state of crisis nationwide as far as our youth mental health. How can we be a good role model for our youth and for our children if we’re not doing it for ourselves,” she said.

Merkel cited a recent survey that says 97% of the population says that mental health is extremely important yet only 23% said they make it a priority.

She recommends being mindful of your stress levels and taking time for yourself by doing something that reduces your stress.

“Whether you’re an individual that is able to do that through exercise or painting or doing something creatively. For myself, I love to sing so I will be belting out songs in my car. Another thing to do is to spend time in nature, to spend time outdoors. Get that vitamin D,” said Merkel.

Merkel also recommends connecting with others.

“Being with our friends and families and other people in communities in whatever capacity can be a huge help in overcoming mental health challenges and the stress that we have in our lives,” she said.

Aspirus also wants people to be aware of outside factors that can have a direct impact on a person’s physical and mental health.

According to the CDC, the following are social determinants of health are impacting communities across America:



Poverty. Poverty can lead to a lack of access to basic needs such as healthy food, safe housing and quality health care. This can result in poor nutrition, higher rates of chronic disease and greater susceptibility to illness. Additionally, research shows that individuals living in poverty often face increased stress and limited access to education and job opportunities, which can further exacerbate health disparities.



Poverty can lead to a lack of access to basic needs such as healthy food, safe housing and quality health care. This can result in poor nutrition, higher rates of chronic disease and greater susceptibility to illness. Additionally, research shows that individuals living in poverty often face increased stress and limited access to education and job opportunities, which can further exacerbate health disparities. Lack of education. Education plays a significant role in shaping one's future. It provides individuals with access to better job opportunities, higher wages and financial stability, which in turn, can lead to better health outcomes.



Education plays a significant role in shaping one's future. It provides individuals with access to better job opportunities, higher wages and financial stability, which in turn, can lead to better health outcomes. Underemployment or lack of employment. Individuals with low incomes often face significant financial stressors, including inadequate access to nutritious food and affordable housing, which can negatively impact their health. Employment provides individuals with financial stability, which allows them to access essential health resources, such as health insurance and preventive care.



Individuals with low incomes often face significant financial stressors, including inadequate access to nutritious food and affordable housing, which can negatively impact their health. Employment provides individuals with financial stability, which allows them to access essential health resources, such as health insurance and preventive care. Lack of access to health care services can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, which can result in poor health outcomes. Individuals without health insurance or those who live in underserved areas with few health care providers often face significant barriers to accessing health care.

Things like safe and affordable housing and access to mental healthcare are particularly impactful ones in the Northcentral Wisconsin region.

“It takes approximately three months to get an initial appointment with a provider and for a psychiatrist, we’re talking about wait times as long as six months or even longer. The average American sees a medical provider approximately four times a year, but when it comes to mental healthcare people wait until they are in crisis before they seek out any care,” said Merkel.

Merkel says it’s important to establish mental health care providers as early as possible to have a support network in place before it’s needed, just like you do for your physical health.