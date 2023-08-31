Health officials: Good nutrition should be top of mind as school resumes

Whether bringing a lunch box or eating at a cafeteria, it is important for children to get enough nutrients at school.

This is especially true during the early stages of childhood development.

“They’ve got this window of childhood to develop these bodies that are going to last them until their 80s or 90s. This is the time for bone growth and muscle development and brain development and so they need a certain amount everyday of protein, essential fatty acids, calcium, iron, beta-carotene, all the phytonutrients,” said Aspirus Registered Dietician Ashley Chrisinger.

Chrisinger discussed some steps that parents can take to ensure their children are receiving the right nutrients.

She recommends starting with a balanced breakfast. Mornings can be hectic, so Chrisinger says planning ahead and prepping nutritious options can help simplify breakfast routines. Quick and easy options like eggs with vegetables or fruit with yogurt can be excellent choices to ensure a well-rounded meal.

Next, snacking smartly is a way for children to replenish their energy. Snacks that are rich in protein and fiber will make this energy last so kids can stay focused in school.

Chrisinger also recommends using the MyPlate model when it comes to lunchtime, so children get the correct proportions to provide them with the amount of nutrients they need.

Another important aspect of ensuring children get the right nutrients is to educate them on the topic. It doesn’t matter how healthy you pack their lunch or how nutrient-rich the cafeteria food is if the children do not eat right. This is why Chrisinger says that nutrition education is so important for kids. She also recommends leading by example as a parent or guardian and having a well-balanced diet yourself so your kids can naturally follow suit. This also includes providing the nutrient-rich food so that it is available to the children whether at home or at school.

Overall, a well-balanced diet sets the stage for a successful and energized school day. Implementing these strategies can ensure that your child stays fueled for school with the right nutrients and habits.

Student Storytellers is an initiative to amplify youth voices. Sydney Kuckkan is a local high school student who has been working with WXPR this summer to learn more about the journalism field

