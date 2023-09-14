National blood shortage prompts calls for donations

Nationally, the U.S. is in a blood donation crisis, with need outweighing supply.

Wisconsin is no different.

Since July 4th, red blood cell usage is 14% higher than normal.

Blood donations haven’t matched this demand.

Currently, this region’s blood supply sits at a dangerous low.

According to the Community Blood Center’s Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Tricia Voskuil, now is the time to donate.

“When you think about the need for blood, it's easy to think about traumas, right? Crashes, severe injuries. But in reality, the need for blood is present, even in routine surgeries for patients undergoing cancer treatment, or cardiac surgeries and more. And actually, one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. So family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and maybe even ourselves. That's why it's really important,” she said.

The Community Blood Center provides blood to more than 40 Wisconsin hospitals, many in our area.

If you’re 16 years or older, have parental consent, and pass a basic health screening, you’re eligible to donate.

Blood donation centers are always interested in type O blood, since that’s the universal donor type.

That said, centers are in need of donations from all blood types, so everyone is encouraged to take an hour out of their day to potentially save a life.

Learn more about donating blood at https://www.communityblood.org/