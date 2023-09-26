Participants sought for study of a vaccine to prevent Lyme disease

As of now, there are no approved vaccines for Lyme disease, and Marshfield Clinic is inviting you to be a part of Pfizer's clinical trial for their new Lyme disease vaccine.

Lyme disease is spread by deer ticks, and exposure can come in a variety of ways, including outdoor jobs, hiking, camping, and fishing, as well as visiting wooded areas.

Symptoms of the disease are fevers and fatigue, but if left untreated, it could cause heart and nervous system problems. Marshfield Clinic is looking for healthy adults, and kids ages five and up, who either live in or visit wooded areas often.

The study vaccine and appointments will be completely free of charge, and you don't need health insurance in order to sign up. Trials will be held at their Marshfield location, but they did say that you can't take part if you've been diagnosed with Lyme disease in the last month.

Enrollment lasts until December, and the study itself is expected to last about 30 months.