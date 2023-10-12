TSA workers fall ill at Central Wisconsin Airport

The security workers reportedly fell ill while working at a CWA checkpoint.

Firefighters responded taking 5 people to the hospital.

Then they tested the area for chemical exposure.

"So the first initial call was for one patient which is why we came with just the one ambulance to begin with, and as soon as i realized that there may be something else going on we kind of moved everybody out, paged the fire department to come in so that they have the, you know the protective equipment required to go into an unknown atmosphere and they were able to go in with the gas detectors," said Adam Grahn Mosinee Fire Chief

The cause of what happened and why remains unknown.

CWA leaders issued a statement about what happened saying all 5 workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries-- and were treated and released.

Emergency crews tested the terminal and the heating and cooling system for chemicals but say everything came back negative.

“Five Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers working at Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) reported feeling ill on Tuesday, October 10. Out of an abundance of caution, they were transported to the hospital for evaluation. All of the TSA officers were released later Tuesday. The source of what caused the employees to feel sick is unknown. No other airport employees or passengers were impacted. As a matter of best practice, the airport arranged for the terminal and HVAC system to be inspected and there were no issues. TSA security checkpoint operations were not impacted,” statement from The Central Wisconsin Airport.