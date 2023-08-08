Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee holds open house on expansion plans

CWA is looking to expand, but they wanted to hear your feedback first before plans are cleared for take-off.

The airport held and open house to hear public feedback on their proposed expansion to several areas of the airport, including private hangars, and snow removal.

Residents got to view models of what the expansion would look like, and ask questions to airport officials, one of those officials, Airport Director Brian Grefe, said that the taxpayers would not be footing the bill for the expansion.

Grefe said, "In a large part, most of the public facilities will be eligible for funding from the FAA and from the state." He added that the funding for more private projects like private jet hangars, will come from private developers, and that all public feedback would be presented at the next board meeting.