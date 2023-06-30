Flights unaffected by hazy smoke at Central Wisconsin Airport

The haze is starting to lift, but for almost two weeks, Central Wisconsin Airport has worked to make sure flights keep going smoothly despite the smoke.

Officials say when the smoke was at its worst, they only had about two miles of visibility.

When you're traveling a few hundred miles per hour, it seems like that might cause some issues.

CWA says it hasn't been a problem and has trained to handle these situation and worse with today's tech letting pilots stay airborne with as little as only a half-mile of visibility.

"With our airport, we've got a tremendous amount of capability," said Brian Grefe, airport director at CWA. "That's due primarily because we have two instrument approach systems on both our runways."

If visibility does get below a half-mile, they'll either delay the flights, or if they're already in the air, they'll land at a nearby airport.