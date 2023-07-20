Central Wisconsin Airport welcomes a new carrier

Central Wisconsin Airport will be welcoming a new carrier.

Houston-based Avelo Airlines will begin offering flights from the Mosinee facility to Orlando this fall.

Avelo head of network planning Trevor Yealey says they are excited to plant their flag at an under-served airport.

“With the community and just the demographics of the area we’re quite confident we’ll be able to pick up many travelers to go down to Florida,” said Yealey.

Yealey says they'll start small with flights on Tuesdays and Sundays, but they want to grow.

“So the goal is always to grow it into something larger than just two flights a week, but we’ll start here and add and build on the hopefully success that we have and the foundation that we build.”

Yealey says they don't want to siphon business away from Delta and American- their goal is to help grow the airport to offer more options for travelers.

Yealey says they will be evaluating metrics right away to see if new destinations can be added in the coming months.

Introductory rates for the Orlando flights will be $49 one way, or just under $100 round trip.

The first flight will take off October 5th- with the arline running Boeing 737 aircraft with about 180 seats on each flight.

That introductory fare expires on July 29th, and trips booked on that rate must be completed by January 8th.

Avelo is relatively new to the airline industry.

They began offering flights in April 2021.