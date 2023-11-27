Mental health help available during the busy Holiday season

The holiday season can be a time of joy, but it can also be difficult.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is encouraging Wisconsinites to take care of their mental health.

“While the holidays can be a happy time for some, we know this season—and the expectations surrounding it—can also cause people to feel more stress, anxiety, loneliness, and grief,” said Evers.

He encouraged people to reach out for help if they need it.

“Whether it’s a mental health or substance use crisis or you or someone you love just needs someone to talk to, help and support are available 24/7 with a call or a text to 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. 988 provides free and confidential support, and you’ll be connected to a trained counselor who is ready to listen and help.”

Earlier this year, Governor Evers declared 2023 the Year of Mental Health, calling mental and behavioral health a “burgeoning crisis” affecting the state and Wisconsin’s kids, families, and workforce.