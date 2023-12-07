Making holiday travel manageable for those with chronic health issues

Holiday stress is a concern for most people, but when you mix in travel plans and chronic health issues, those worries might be elevated.

Dr. Mary Boylan, cardiothoracic surgeon and president of the American Heart Association's Midwest region Board of Directors, said whether you're flying to a warmer destination or driving a few hours to a relative's house, preparation is vital for those with a chronic health condition like heart disease or being at risk of stroke.

To start, she recommended checking in with your doctor to find out if you are healthy enough to travel. If so, getting the logistics down should be the next priority.

"It's really easy to think, 'Oh, I'm just gonna fly here, fly there,' and forget about the details," Boylan pointed out. "If we can take those actual itinerary items off the table and have arranged to have a cart, if we need a cart, to get us to our gate that's a really good step."

Safely transporting medical devices, such as portable oxygen machines, is another priority. Boylan recommended checking with transportation agencies and companies about their policies for storing and screening them. Having enough medication is important, too. And if you are traveling to another time zone, experts suggest talking with your doctor about adjusting your medication schedule.

Boylan noted when you get to your destination, having fun is the goal but don't feel like you have to go beyond your comfort zone.

"And we should really build in downtime," Boylan advised. "It is a very, very good thing to -- in the middle of the day or before the end of the evening -- just settle down, have a little time for peace."

She added it can help to keep blood pressure in check amid all the travel and activities you are trying to squeeze in. Other tips include locating nearby health facilities during your trip, and for long flights, wearing compression socks to prevent blood clots.

