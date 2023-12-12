Elevated rates of colon cancer in three Michigan counties

According to a new study,there are elevated rates of colorectal cancer in the three counties of Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula.

Researchers identified Gogebic, Alger and Baraga Counties as having higher incidence of colon cancer, as well as higher rates of mortality.

In those counties, the incidence rate was about 52%, nearly 10% higher than other rural Michigan counties and the mortality rate was 2.4% higher.

That’s even after accounting for known risk factors.

Cancer is a leading cause of death in the U.S.

And of cancers, colon cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease.

Dr. Rachel Laszko is a general surgeon at Aspirus Keweenaw.

She says that those elevated levels are probably tied to multiple factors, though the original study doesn’t specify a cause.

“If you look at the numbers, one out of every 23 men will have developed colon rectal cancer at some point in their life. And in women, it's one out of 26,” she said.

Even with high rates of incidence, colon cancer doesn’t get the same kind of publicity as breast cancer or lung cancer.

She thinks that that may contribute to higher rates of colon cancer in Gogebic County.

“If you look at the percentage of patients in these areas that haven't had colonoscopy, or well, I should say colorectal cancer screening, performed, there is a higher percentage in the thumb as well as in areas of the Upper Peninsula,” she explained.

Screening is the best way to catch the cancer early.

Dr. Laszko explained that colon cancer can be treated with a surgery removing the part of that colon, if it’s caught early enough.

If not, sometimes surgery isn’t an option anymore.

Some people need chemotherapy and radiation, which is more intensive than the surgery.

“I'm a big proponent of getting a colonoscopy and getting cleaned out,” said Laszko.

In a colonoscopy, a physician will remove any concerning polyps that could eventually turn into cancer.

Dr. Laszko recommends everyone get a colonoscopy once every 10 years, or every 3-5 years if you have a history of polyps.

If you’re wary of a full colonoscopy, you can also get a fecal immunochemical test, also called a FIT test, or a cologuard test.

To prevent colon cancer, Dr. Laszko encourages a healthy diet, with lots of fiber, fruits, and vegetables, and less red meat.

She says it’s also important to maintain a healthy weight and incorporate physical exercise into your routine.

Warning signs of progressed colon cancer include changes in stool and bowel movements, sudden weight loss, pain, nausea, and vomiting.

If you’re concerned, reach out to your doctor.