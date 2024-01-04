Radon testing decreases risk of lung cancer

The Department of Health Services says if you’re a home or building owner, or a child care provider, you should get your building tested for radon.

Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that is found naturally all over Wisconsin.

It enters buildings through the foundations.

Approximately 1 in 10 homes in Wisconsin have elevated radon levels.

It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer.

For people who smoke, the risk of lung cancer is ten times higher than for non-smokers.

DHS estimates there have been 962 deaths from lung cancer caused by radon in Wisconsin.

If the cost of testing is a barrier for your family or business, connect with your localRadon Information Center.

Reduced-cost test kits are available through these centers and test kit promotions are happening through the month of January.