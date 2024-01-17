Cold temperatures a challenge for workers who need to be outside

Meteorologists across the state have been forecasting frigid temperatures for the rest of this week.

Although business leaders encourage people to stay inside, there are employees that don't have that option.

Ski resort Granite Peak is one of the most popular attractions during the winter months, but business leaders have decided to close their doors for night skiing on January 16th.

"Once the sun gets below the mountain here that's when the temperatures really start to dip down. Anytime it kind of dips down below negative 20 we kind of cartel back our hours of operation," said Greg Fisher, Granite Peak General Manager.

The Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) is also taking precautions. They have been limiting staff members time outside.

"As far as staff goes we just try to have as many inside assignments as possible," said Brian Grefe, CWA Airport Director.

UW Health official's are also advising people to listen to the warning signs of frostbite.

"When you start to feel that little bit of tingling numb feeling or worse starting to develop a little bit of pain in toes or ears, that's actually ice crystals accumulating in your tissues starting to damage the tissues and that's your warning signs that you can't keep doing what your doing," said Jeff Pothof, Emergency Medicine physician and Chief Quality Officer.