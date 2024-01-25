Navigating the Northwoods' caregiving crisis

As WXPR previously reported, the Lincoln County board chair expected to be still negotiating with a potential buyer for Pine Crest Nursing Home.

It’s one of the few county-owned nursing facilities in the area.

Residents of Lincoln County have repeatedly flagged how few affordable options there are in the area.

Out of pocket, a nursing home can cost $7,000 to $9,000 a month, and assisted living facilities are similar, at $3,000 to $7,000 a month .

Mike Rhea is the Executive Director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin.

“I think there's definitely at times some sticker shock in regards to how much some care can cost,” he said.

Rhea explained that local ADRCs are great resources for advice navigating long term care options.

“It's a big worrisome thing for individuals. Maybe they're having a need for additional support- how do I access that? And then how can I afford that?” he explained.

Inflation has only made high costs higher.

From food costs to care costs to transportation costs, across the spectrum, costs have risen.

Rhea said that the ADRC helps people navigate their many options when it comes to care.

He explained that ADR centers take individualized approaches to each case.

“Where are those gaps in support needs? Does that look like trying to connect them with the care provider coming into their home? The type of transportation that they're needing? Is that maybe Meals on Wheels, that could support some of their nutritional needs?” said Rhea.

If you can’t afford the care you need, your ADRC may be able to help you.

ADRC is the entry point into publicly funded long term care programs like Family Care and IRIS.

The caregiving industry in Wisconsin has been in crisis for some time now.

“We're desperately in need of additional caregivers as our population is getting older. There is an increased need for caregivers to be in that profession. There's always a huge need for people to do that,” he said.

“It's been a challenge, I think, for a lot of organizations and agencies even to recruit caregivers to work for them. And again, if people are trying to stay within their home, we're gonna need that workforce to be able to provide that support and care,” said Rhea.

In 2019, Governor Evers convened a task force on the caregiving crisis, which produced recommendations the next year.

They reported that providers struggle to attract and retain nursing home workers in part because of the economic hardship from low wages and part time hours.