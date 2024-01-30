Task force to work on addressing health worker challenges in Wisconsin

Governor Evers' administration set out to face the challenges of the healthcare workforce, sending the governor and lieutenant governor around the state to share how they plan to help.

During his State of the State address Governor Evers brought up how Wisconsin faces a potential defect of nearly 20,000 nurses by 2040.

The decade between 2020 and 2030 the healthcare industry in the state is projected to see over 32,000 annual openings across all health care occupations.

Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez has a background in health care and understands the needs of the industry as well as anyone.

Rodriguez said, “For me it means a lot, we are going to be able to look at this holistically across the state of Wisconsin. I know as a nurse and somebody who has worked in public health that healthcare is local. So, the needs in Wausau may be different from the needs in Milwaukee, or Madison, and we're going to have to look at that holistically across the state.”

Lt. Governor Rodriguez is head of the task force and its main focus will be to find long term solutions to the workforce challenges, as well as make recommendations for the biennial budget.

The governor signed the executive order creating the task force, which will be put into effect immediately.

