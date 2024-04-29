Measles case turns up in southern Wisconsin

Wisconsin health workers confirm a case of measles in the southern part of the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a person living in Dane County contracted the disease.

The person infected also travels to Rock County for work.

Health workers are notifying people they believe may have been exposed.

Cases of measles have been rare in Wisconsin due to high vaccination rates, but measles is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications for those who are not vaccinated.

Wisconsin residents can find their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Instructions are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. If you are unable to access your records, please contact your doctor’s office or your local health department.