Increased alcohol use during holiday periods can lead to risky behavior

People tend to drink a bit more during holiday periods, which can lead to problems.

“Inhibitions start to decrease, your judgement starts to decrease. That makes us do things that we wouldn’t typically do whether that’s get behind the wheel of a vehicle, an ATV, UTV car, scooter… anything like that and drive when we’re impaired. Our reflexes are slowed, and we get in a crash”, said Monica Mynsberge, a Substance Use Intervention Coordinator with Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

You also can have long term impacts like injuries from a crash or the consequences of risky sexual behavior.

Drink enough and you could develop alcohol poisoning.

"Alcohol poisoning is a severe and potentially life-threatening condition. It occurs when someone drinks too much alcohol, leading to toxic levels in the bloodstream that impair vital functions like breathing, heart rate, and consciousness," says Mynsberge.

Symptoms of alcohol poisoning include mental confusion, difficulty remaining conscious, vomiting, seizures, trouble breathing, slow heart rate, clammy skin, dulled responses, and extremely low body temperature.

If you see someone showing signs of alcohol poisoning, Mynsberge stresses the importance of immediate action.

"If you observe a person showing signs and symptoms of alcohol poisoning, don't hesitate to call 911. Speak to the dispatcher and provide them with a description of what you've observed. Based on your description, they will send assistance. It's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to something as severe and deadly as alcohol poisoning," says Mynsberge.

To help make alcohol consumption safer during Fourth of July festivities, Aspirus Health offers these tips:

Moderation is Key: Excessive alcohol consumption can impair judgment and increase the risk of accidents. Setting a personal limit and pacing your drinking can help.

For women, consuming three or more drinks within a two- to three-hour span is considered binge drinking. For men, consuming four or more drinks within a sitting is considered binge drinking.



Stay Hydrated and Eat Nutritious Food: Alcohol can dehydrate the body. Drinking plenty of water and eating nutritious food alongside alcoholic beverages is essential. This approach helps prevent dehydration and reduces potential health risks.

Be a Responsible Host: If hosting a Fourth of July gathering, ensure the well-being of your guests by offering a variety of drink options, including non-alcoholic beverages, and encouraging moderation. Underage drinking should never be permitted. Mynsberge suggests, "Be vigilant and intervene if someone appears overly intoxicated, offering them alternatives like water or non-alcoholic drinks, food, and a safe place to rest."

Plan Transportation in Advance: Before the festivities begin, make transportation arrangements to avoid drunk driving. Encourage designated drivers within your group or arrange alternative transportation options like rideshares or taxis. Reminding everyone about responsible decision-making is crucial to ensure everyone's safety.