Getting a system-wide handle on excessive alcohol use in Wisconsin

Often celebrated in popular culture, Wisconsin's relationship with alcohol continues to give way to troubling statistics that center around excessive drinking and there are calls to step up prevention efforts.

The Badger State still ranks high for beer production.

Maureen Busalacchi, director of the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said consumption levels for all types of alcohol overshadow market gains. For example, all Wisconsin counties exceed the national average for excessive alcohol use. In 2022, the state recorded more than 3,300 alcohol-related deaths.

"This has been an ongoing problem in Wisconsin, in part, I think, how our regulatory system works, how our culture works," Busalacchi observed. "There's maybe not as much enforcement of policies as there are in other states."

She pointed out binge drinking is a major problem, and boosting age compliance checks at places that sell alcohol could help curb the activity among young adults. Busalacchi sees hope at the local level with stronger enforcement at community events, as police agencies take notice of the ripple effects of people being overserved or minors gaining access to these products.

However, she reported people who have developed a drinking problem often encounter waiting lists for treatment programs.

Faith Gladem, executive director of the Harbor Recovery Center, a nonprofit in central Wisconsin emphasizing family support in transitioning to recovery. She said they are able to meet demand through their services but referrals for more intensive help can be an issue.

"When someone needs treatment, we do not have enough treatment beds in Wisconsin," Gladem asserted. "We do not have enough detox facilities that detox with dignity."

Her team wants to help foster a mindset in Wisconsin where alcohol is put on the same level as other substance use disorders. The State Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse recommends more evidence-based education and Busalacchi added it is important to understand not just the short-term effects, such as traffic fatalities but the cumulative impact as well.

"The long-term impact of alcohol use can be cancer. It can also be high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, stroke," Busalacchi outlined. "And then there's the social and wellness issues; your family gets frustrated or you're losing work."

