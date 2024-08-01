Meeting student needs for mental health

The Department of Public Instruction released data on Wednesday that revealed 59% of Wisconsin High School Students have experienced at least one mental health challenge in the past year.

That's a number that state officials are working to lower in any way they can.

"Any decrease is doing to be a good decrease because even one kid who feels this way is not good. We want all kids to feel healthy and happy and that they can be successful and they don't feel hopeless," said State Superintendent Jill Underly.

In central Wisconsin, DC Everest is working to make sure they're ready to go during the school year.

"We put things in place like transition days, bridge to preschool bridge to kindergarten we are doing open houses. All those things that can sort of ease anxiety of coming on that first day But we know that getting them in the door is one thing, and then serving them while they're here," said Gina Lehman, Director of Student Services.

So how do they keep that momentum going? Part of that is hiring new staff, resource counselors, trained professionals that students can go to to seek help.

"The more people we can have servicing our students and listening to students and what they need versus us assuming what they need. As adults we make assumptions all the time right? that's human nature," said Lehman.

This extends to all age groups, but especially in the older schools like middle and high schools. They're making an effort to let students take charge of their feelings.

"We are really trying to create student panels, clubs, all of those things to have student voice and hitting the mark on what is it that they want and how can we better serve them? Not only academically because we can't learn if we aren't taking care of the emotional and social needs of our students," said Lehman.

But this doesn't stop in the classroom, it should extend to the home as well. If your child is struggling or come to you for help, she said the best thing to do is just pause.

"stop and listen. I think sometimes as a parent myself we're always busy moving to the next thing or the next supper or whatever it may be. Sometimes our children just need us to stop and listen to hear where they're at and meet them where they're at," said Lehman.