People on fixed incomes are hit particularly hard by rising housing prices

In Wisconsin, homelessness is on the rise , and disabled people are hit particularly hard.

In May, the Wisconsin Realtors Association’s Housing Affordability Index dropped to an all-time low .

Those increases in prices lead to housing instability for many, especially those with fixed incomes like seniors or disabled people.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, people living in shelters are more than twice as likely to have a disability compared to the general population.

Nicole Barron is the President of William’s House of Hope, a new homeless shelter based in Antigo.

“If you're increasing their rent, and even if it's about $100, to some it might not be a lot, but to those that are on fixed income, they don't have that wiggle room. So what ends up happening is they end up being forced on the street, and then they start that cycle,” she explained.

Barron explains that they refer people over to the Aging and Disability Resource Center for help accessing additional resources.

They help disabled people access Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits, as well as navigate housing situations, transportation needs, and long term care needs.

Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, is a federal program that provides monthly payments to people who are unable to meet their basic needs due to disability.

In 2024 , eligible individuals can get $943 per month in supplemental payments.

That totals $11,500 a year, which is over $3,500 below the federal poverty threshold for 2024.

Brittany Peissig, Disability Benefits Specialist at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Langlade County, explains how constraining the program is.

“It’s highly restrictive. If they're single, they can't have over $2,000 in resources. And then if you're married, it only goes up to $3,000,” she explains.

In May, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority awarded around $32 million for multifamily housing tax credit developments.

Still, these programs are geared towards working families, as opposed to people unable to work due to disability.

If you’re struggling with stable housing and you have a disability, Peissig recommends talking to specialists at your local Aging and Disability Resource Center about what resources might be available for you.