Blood in short supply as bad weather cancels drives around the country

The American Red Cross reports an ongoing national blood emergency.

The organization says severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.

They encourage those in unaffected areas to make an appointment to give now.

Weather in recent weeks has added to the summer shortfall in donations by forcing the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives throughout the country.

In Wisconsin, 36 blood drives have been canceled so far this year due to bad weather.

Blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, so any disruptions in the ability to collect blood can create problems for hospitals and patients that need blood.