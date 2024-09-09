© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eggs recalled after salmonella outbreak in Wisconsin

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published September 9, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT

Eggs from a Wisconsin farm have been linked to salmonella in a multi-state outbreak.

Manufacturers are now recalling all egg types labeled ‘Milo’s Poultry Farms’ or ‘Tony’s Fresh Market’.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 65 people in 9 states have been infected with this strain of salmonella.

42 of those folks live in Wisconsin.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that infects the intestines, leading to diarrhea, a fever, and cramps.

If you bought recalled eggs, don’t cook or eat them.

If you ate the eggs and are experiencing symptoms, contact your health provider right away.
Tags
Health WXPR Newssalmonella
Hannah Davis-Reid
Hannah Davis-Reid is a WXPR Reporter.
See stories by Hannah Davis-Reid
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content