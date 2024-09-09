Eggs recalled after salmonella outbreak in Wisconsin

Eggs from a Wisconsin farm have been linked to salmonella in a multi-state outbreak.

Manufacturers are now recalling all egg types labeled ‘Milo’s Poultry Farms’ or ‘Tony’s Fresh Market’.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 65 people in 9 states have been infected with this strain of salmonella.

42 of those folks live in Wisconsin.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that infects the intestines, leading to diarrhea, a fever, and cramps.

If you bought recalled eggs, don’t cook or eat them.

If you ate the eggs and are experiencing symptoms, contact your health provider right away.