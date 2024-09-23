Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place in Rhinelander

More than 300 participants from across Oneida and Langlade Counties took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at The Hodag Dome in Rhinelander on Saturday.

The event is expected to raise more than $140,000.

That money will directly support local services including support groups, educational resources, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts, and the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline: 800.272.3900.

“The incredible spirit and generosity shown at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is truly inspiring. Every step taken, every dollar raised, brings us closer to a world without Alzheimer’s,” said Dave Grams, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.

Alzheimer’s disease remains a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting over 7 million Americans.

In Wisconsin alone, more than 110,000 individuals are living with the disease, with over 11 million family members and friends providing care.

In Oneida County, more than 1,300 individuals ages 65 and older are living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages continued support, as donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31st at act.alz.org/rhinelander.