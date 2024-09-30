Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Marathon and Clark counties

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms horses have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Marathon and Clark Counties.

They’re urging people to keep taking steps to prevent mosquito bites.

The cases in horses show mosquitoes could spread the disease to humans.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare but serious disease.

One human case was reported in Wisconsin earlier this year, but they most likely acquired their infection during travel to another state.

The virus spreads to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The virus is not spread person to person, directly between animals, or between animals and humans.

Mosquitoes acquire Eastern Equine Encephalitis by feeding on infected birds.

Since EEE is known to be circulating in Wisconsin, residents and visitors should take steps to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Mosquito activity and the risk of EEE, West Nile virus, and other diseases spread by mosquitoes will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost (temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for at least four straight hours).

DHS encourages Wisconsinites to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

