With nitrates lurking, WI program helps with well replacement

Running your kitchen faucet and suspecting the water is contaminated can be a scary thought.

A number of Wisconsinites are familiar with this, and there are calls to bolster a program that helps with well replacements.

Tom Van Loh and his wife live in a farming community in Marathon County. They do not farm, but their property is surrounded by cropland. Van Loh said over time, they had a buildup of nitrates in their well, with test results eventually showing excessive levels. County officials helped them apply for aid through the State Well Compensation Grant Program, which funded a reverse osmosis system. It was a lifesaver for the couple.

"We knew for years that we were drinking contaminated water," Van Loh noted. "It gave us a lot of peace of mind."

Van Loh pointed out they likely would not have been able to afford the roughly $12,000 cost and they no longer have to stock up on bottled water. Agencies and assistance groups report waiting lists for the grants, saying eligibility is pretty restrictive when nitrates are involved. Federal pandemic aid extended the program temporarily but the funds eventually ran out.

Chase Cummings, county conservationist for the Dunn County Environmental Services Department, said agencies like his are monitoring increases in nitrate contamination in certain areas. He agreed existing eligibility requirements for the well compensation program make it hard for people to clean up their drinking water, especially when you focus on farm runoff.

"Nitrate concentrations must exceed 40 parts per million," Cummings explained. "The health standard is 10 parts per million. So, you'd have to have a very high nitrate concentration in your private well. And if you were to use the current well comp program eligibility, we would have one individual eligible."

It puts many other property owners in a bind because they do not qualify. Beyond fostering more conversations about expanding access to grants, Cummings stressed county governments are being more intentional about careful land use, including working with farmers to adopt conservation practices so lower levels of nitrates find their way to surrounding water sources.