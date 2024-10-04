Asymmetry or texture differences could be an indicator of breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the National Breast Cancer Coalition , breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women in the United States.

The lifetime risk of being diagnosed has increased by around 4% since 1975, but we do have better screening and treatment now.

Dr. Cecilia Stroede is a Board-certified breast surgeon at Aspirus Breast Care Specialists.

She says that we’re often trained to search for pea-sized lumps as indications of breast cancer, but that texture differences and asymmetry may also point to a problem.

“I see patients sometimes that come in with pretty significant texture difference, but there isn't a mass, per se, and they, you know, get the idea that that's okay then, because there isn't a mass, but texture difference is significant as well,” said Dr. Stroede.

Cancer risk assessments take into account breast density, family history, genetic factors, and lifestyle factors.

She says a healthy diet and regular physical activity can go a long way in preventing cancer.

“And then other things like alcohol intake, there's at this point, if you want to really reduce your risk of cancer, as low as it can go, the guidelines as of last year are zero alcohol like alcohol is just not going to be part of your experience. If that's your goal,” she said.

In addition to monthly self-checks at home, all women aged 40 and older are urged to get yearly mammograms.