Northwoods bars help raise awareness about mental health concerns

The Tri-County Coalition and Tavern League in the Northwoods met earlier this summer to put together a plan to distribute coasters with mental health information.

One that will get people talking. Not about sports or drinks, but about how they are feeling.

Brianna Ullsperger, Manager at Buckshot’s Saloon & Eatery, said, "This is really how we're going to get through to people who have this coaster and if this coaster helps at least one person change the idea of what their life is supposed to look like then that's all that matters. You know, obviously we're behind the bar here, serving, our servers everything like that, communication is key when it comes to this but some people don't like to talk and I can do whatever I need to try to get someone to open up and maybe it's not going to work for them, this will help."

Every drink that's handed out gets a coaster. So the group decided to put messages and resources them.

Each one has a QR code that takes someone directly to the help they need.

Heidi Pritzl, Co-lead of the Tri-County Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Coalition, said, "You know we have a lot of men in our own lives, who may need support at one time and I think it's just a start of here is a resource that may be helpful…”

Rachael Cornelius, Co-lead, continued, “…There's a lot of stigma around mental health, you know no matter your age or stage in life and I think that it is becoming more of a conversation the narrative is changing and we're doing our part to try to bust through that stigma."

Since many head to the bar for different reasons, both happy and sad, it's a way to get the options in front of people.

"When something tragic happens in the community, whether it's a celebration of life, suicide prevention, anniversary, birthday party, anything like that, the community really comes together and focuses on their bars and restaurants to help the community get together to hold fundraisers, events for things like that," said Ullsperger.

The group ordered 80,000 coasters, and each bar in the Tri-County area will get two sleeves.