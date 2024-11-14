Aspirus announces intention to build new hospital in Chippewa Falls, filling healthcare gap

Aspirus announced Thursday it plans to build a new hospital in Chippewa Falls in western Wisconsin.

In March 2024, Hospital Sisters Health System announced it was closing Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Nearly nine months later, Aspirus Health announced it is collaborating with Chippewa Falls Officials to build a new local hospital.

“Since the March 2024 closure of HSHS hospitals in the Chippewa Valley, there has been an unmet need for emergency and inpatient hospital services,” Aspirus Health President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Heywood said in a statement. “To help fill that gap, Aspirus expanded services and access in Stanley and Medford, which are located to the east of Chippewa Falls. After months of investigation and productive conversations with local officials, we have created a plan to build a facility where residents could access emergency care, inpatient hospital services and primary care.”

Based in Wausau, Aspirus operates 18 hospitals and more than 130 outpatient locations across northern and central Wisconsin, as well as northeastern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Aspirus said it’s partnering with Wisconsin-based civil engineering firm REI and architectural firm HGA. Preliminary plans for a new hospital and clinic have been created. Aspirus says it could be open to the public in as little as 18 months, pending necessary approvals.

Aspirus is working to secure a site with convenient access to Highway 29, as well as capacity for future growth and service expansion.

