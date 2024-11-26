Lincoln County seeking public help to learn about substance abuse issues

Lincoln County wants the public’s help to figure out how Opioid settlement dollars should be used.

They’re asking residents to take a survey.

The Lincoln County Opioid Task Force was created to gather information and create a proposal for the county board.

Starting this month, a substance use community survey will be distributed throughout the county.

It will gather information on community perceptions, current usage and barriers to treatment.

This information will be used to help identify gaps in current systems and help guide decision making for use of the opioid settlement dollars.

“Gaining community feedback is an important piece of this process,” says Erin Ray, Opioid Grant Coordinator for the Lincoln County Opioid Task Force. “In order to develop a plan to combat the opioid crisis that is specific to our residents, we need to hear from you about the challenges facing our county.”

Surveys are available online via at Survey Monkey or on the Lincoln County Health Department’s Facebook page.

It should take about 5-10 minutes to complete.

The survey is confidential, and your answers will not be shared.